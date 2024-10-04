TRNC represented at 2nd Round of Multilateral Political Consultations of OTS

The 2nd round of the Multilateral Political Consultations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held on 4 October 2024 in Ankara.

The Director of the Department of Relations with the Organisation of Turkic States of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus delivered a speech at the Consultations.

In her speech, Kaymak noted that the Turkish Cypriots have been trying to overcome the devastating consequences of the inhumane political, economic and many other unjust isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriots for a long time with the endless support of the Motherland Republic of Türkiye in all fields.

Referring to the call reiterated by the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations, Kaymak said that they hope to see more support from the OTS countries in the context of the already developing relations.

During her visit to Ankara, Kaymak also had the opportunity to meet with the participating delegations, and attended the reception devoted to 15th Anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement and ‘Cooperation Day of Turkic States’ held on 3 October.