The 34th Regional Planning Council Meeting of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation (ECO) was held in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on 22-25 January, 2024.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was represented by Mustafa Kemal Beyazbayram, Director of Relations with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Third Secretary Görkem Reis and Assistant Planning Expert from the State Planning Organisation Hürol Üşümüş.

Mustafa Beyazbayram also made a speech at the opening session of the meeting and expressed his suggestions on the possibility of our country hosting an ECO event in 2024.