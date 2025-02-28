TRNC Represented at 35th ECO Regional Planning Council Meeting

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was represented at the 35th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Regional Planning Council.

The meeting took place in Tehran, Iran’s capital, between 24-27 February 2025 and the TRNC was represented by Mustafa Davulcu, Director of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Second Secretary Defne Deveci Sabırlı.

Mustafa Davulcu emphasized that the TRNC has been attending ECO meetings and events as an observer member at all levels for many years and underlined the significance of such participation in lifting the unjust embargoes and isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriots and developing relations with ECO member states. He also reiterated that the TRNC, in colloboration with the Republic of Türkiye, hosted the 4th ECO Experts Group Meeting on Ecotourism in November 2024.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Davulcu met with ECO Secretary General Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan and Deputy Secretary General Çağatay Emrah Öngüt.