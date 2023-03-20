The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, on 16-17 March 2023.

The TRNC was represented at the meeting by Mustafa Kemal Beyazbayram, Director of OIC Relations of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Beyazbayram also held various contacts within the scope of the meeting.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an observer member of the OIC under the title “Turkish Cypriot State” as of 2004 and regularly participates in the meetings of the Organisation.