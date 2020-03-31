UPDATED CURFEW RULES AND REGULATIONS – 31 MARCH 2020

CIRCULAR II ON NEW CURFEW RULES AND REGULATIONS AS STIPULATED BY COUNCIL OF MINISTERS DECISION DATED 30 MARCH 2020 IN RELATION TO COVID-19 MEASURES

– As an addendum to Chapter 156 Article 2 of the Partial Curfew Decree, a full curfew has been announced on 30 March 2020, stipulating that it will be in place from 21:00 until 06:00 between 31 March 2020 and 10 April 2020 (both dates included).

– Markets, bakeries (except for the production sections), butchers, petrol stations, fish markets will be required to close at 20:00 at the latest between 31 March 2020 and 10 April 2020.

– All public and private sector workers, who are permitted to work in line with the relevant decisions of the Council of Ministers, are required to carry with them the special work permission/directive slips along with proof of identification. Those who violate this decree will be considered to have committed a crime and may be subject to up to a year in prison, a fine, or both.

Please kindly be informed.