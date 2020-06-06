ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ENRTY OF NON-TRNC CITIZENS WITH RESIDENCY, WORK OR STUDENT PERMITS, INTO THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS AS OF 8 JUNE 2020

The elements contained in the announcement made by of the Ministry of Finance regarding the entry of non-TRNC citizens who have residency, work or student permits into the TRNC as of 8 June are as follows;

• Non-TRNC citizens with residency, work or student permits, who enter the TRNC between June 8 – July 1 2020, will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine;

• The cost of 14-day quarantine will be 4 thousand and 400 TL per person and will include boarding, accommodation as well as the PCR test that will be performed at the end of the quarantine;

• The fee for the quarantine must be deposited into the TC Ziraat Bank account numbers listed below and a receipt of payment must be obtained;

• Subsequently, applications together with the receipt of the payment as well as relevant documents (residency, work and student permits, foreign ID) must be submitted to the nearest TRNC Embassy / Representative Office/ Consulate by e-mail or WhatsApp numbers listed below;

• Students studying at the universities and equivalent schools in the TRNC will spend their quarantine period in dormitories designated by the administrations of their universities and will not be subject to any fee for quarantine.

ACCOUNT NUMBERS:

TC ZİRAAT BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS
RECIPIENT NAME: KKTC MALİYE BAKANLIĞI
RECIPIENT ADDRESS :  KKTC MALİYE BAKANLIĞI  LEFKOŞA-TRNC
BANK ADDRESS: ŞHT. MUSTAFA AHMET RUSO SOKAK NO:11 KÜÇÜK KAYMAKLI LEFKOŞA TRNC
ACCOUNT NUMBERS AND IBAN/UBAN NUMBERS
TC ZİRAAT BANK
TURKISH LIRA (TL)
ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40298710-5001
UBAN: TR290001000860402987105001
USD
ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40300032-5001
IBAN: TR470001000860403000325001
EURO
ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40298710-5002
IBAN: TR020001000860402987105002
GBP
ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40298710-5004
IBAN: TR450001000860402987105004
SWIFT  CODE; TCZBTR2A

 

TRNC MISSIONS ABROAD

Ankara Embassy
huriye.hancerli@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 860 8816

Istanbul Consulate
kerem.izmen@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 532 242 7853

Izmir Consulate
almila.tunc@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 847 9505

Mersin Consulate
serdar.tayancli@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 541 785 8556

Trabzon Consulate
zalihe.erden@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 532 430 8805

Antalya Consulate
mustafa.beyazbayram@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 505 098 7131

Gaziantep Consulate
gaziantep@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 532 518 1077

London Representative Office
denil.ertug@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+44 740 537 2808

New York Representative Office
newyork@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+1 917 708 2902

Washington Representative Office
washington@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 860 4200

Berlin Representative Office
berlin@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+49 176 3174 5624

Budapest Representative Office
defne.devecisabirli@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 833 77 30

Rome Representative Office
cimen.keskin@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+ 393 456 23 6952

Brussels Representative Office
brussels@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 862 7020

Geneva Representative Office
geneva@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+41 78 884 2934

Strasburg Representative Office
strazbourg@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 863 6767

Stockholm Representative Office
stockholm@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 542 862 0919

Helsinki Representative Office
helsinki@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+358 45 643 10 40

Baku Representative Office
baku@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 548 861 2303

Islamabad Representative Office
esma.eroglu@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 548 840 1849

Doha Representative Office
namik.cafer@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+974 5593 4001

Muscat Representative Office
muscat@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+968 9646 8800

Manama Representative Office
umut.koldas@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+973 3909 2765

Abu Dhabi Representative Office
abudhabi@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+97 150 313 2043

Bishkek Representative Office
bishkek@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 548 860 9980