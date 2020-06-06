ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ENRTY OF NON-TRNC CITIZENS WITH RESIDENCY, WORK OR STUDENT PERMITS, INTO THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS AS OF 8 JUNE 2020

The elements contained in the announcement made by of the Ministry of Finance regarding the entry of non-TRNC citizens who have residency, work or student permits into the TRNC as of 8 June are as follows;
• Non-TRNC citizens with residency, work or student permits, who enter the TRNC between June 8 – July 1 2020, will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine;
• The cost of 14-day quarantine will be 4 thousand and 400 TL per person and will include boarding, accommodation as well as the PCR test that will be performed at the end of the quarantine;
• The fee for the quarantine must be deposited into the TC Ziraat Bank account numbers listed below and a receipt of payment must be obtained;
• Subsequently, applications together with the receipt of the payment as well as relevant documents (residency, work and student permits, foreign ID) must be submitted to the nearest TRNC Embassy / Representative Office/ Consulate by e-mail or WhatsApp numbers listed below;
• Students studying at the universities and equivalent schools in the TRNC will spend their quarantine period in dormitories designated by the administrations of their universities and will not be subject to any fee for quarantine.
ACCOUNT NUMBERS:
|TC ZİRAAT BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS
|RECIPIENT NAME: KKTC MALİYE BAKANLIĞI
|RECIPIENT ADDRESS : KKTC MALİYE BAKANLIĞI LEFKOŞA-TRNC
|BANK ADDRESS: ŞHT. MUSTAFA AHMET RUSO SOKAK NO:11 KÜÇÜK KAYMAKLI LEFKOŞA TRNC
|ACCOUNT NUMBERS AND IBAN/UBAN NUMBERS
|TC ZİRAAT BANK
|TURKISH LIRA (TL)
|ACCOUNT NUMBER:
|40298710-5001
|UBAN:
|TR290001000860402987105001
|USD
|ACCOUNT NUMBER:
|40300032-5001
|IBAN:
|TR470001000860403000325001
|EURO
|ACCOUNT NUMBER:
|40298710-5002
|IBAN:
|TR020001000860402987105002
|GBP
|ACCOUNT NUMBER:
|40298710-5004
|IBAN:
|TR450001000860402987105004
|SWIFT CODE;
|TCZBTR2A
TRNC MISSIONS ABROAD
Ankara Embassy
huriye.hancerli@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 860 8816
Istanbul Consulate
kerem.izmen@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 532 242 7853
Izmir Consulate
almila.tunc@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 847 9505
Mersin Consulate
serdar.tayancli@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 541 785 8556
Trabzon Consulate
zalihe.erden@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 532 430 8805
Antalya Consulate
mustafa.beyazbayram@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 505 098 7131
Gaziantep Consulate
gaziantep@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 532 518 1077
London Representative Office
denil.ertug@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+44 740 537 2808
New York Representative Office
newyork@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+1 917 708 2902
Washington Representative Office
washington@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 860 4200
Berlin Representative Office
berlin@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+49 176 3174 5624
Budapest Representative Office
defne.devecisabirli@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 833 77 30
Rome Representative Office
cimen.keskin@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+ 393 456 23 6952
Brussels Representative Office
brussels@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 862 7020
Geneva Representative Office
geneva@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+41 78 884 2934
Strasburg Representative Office
strazbourg@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 533 863 6767
Stockholm Representative Office
stockholm@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 542 862 0919
Helsinki Representative Office
helsinki@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+358 45 643 10 40
Baku Representative Office
baku@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 548 861 2303
Islamabad Representative Office
esma.eroglu@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 548 840 1849
Doha Representative Office
namik.cafer@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+974 5593 4001
Muscat Representative Office
muscat@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+968 9646 8800
Manama Representative Office
umut.koldas@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+973 3909 2765
Abu Dhabi Representative Office
abudhabi@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+97 150 313 2043
Bishkek Representative Office
bishkek@mfa.gov.ct.tr
+90 548 860 9980