ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ENRTY OF NON-TRNC CITIZENS WITH RESIDENCY, WORK OR STUDENT PERMITS, INTO THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS AS OF 8 JUNE 2020

The elements contained in the announcement made by of the Ministry of Finance regarding the entry of non-TRNC citizens who have residency, work or student permits into the TRNC as of 8 June are as follows;

• Non-TRNC citizens with residency, work or student permits, who enter the TRNC between June 8 – July 1 2020, will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine;

• The cost of 14-day quarantine will be 4 thousand and 400 TL per person and will include boarding, accommodation as well as the PCR test that will be performed at the end of the quarantine;

• The fee for the quarantine must be deposited into the TC Ziraat Bank account numbers listed below and a receipt of payment must be obtained;

• Subsequently, applications together with the receipt of the payment as well as relevant documents (residency, work and student permits, foreign ID) must be submitted to the nearest TRNC Embassy / Representative Office/ Consulate by e-mail or WhatsApp numbers listed below;

• Students studying at the universities and equivalent schools in the TRNC will spend their quarantine period in dormitories designated by the administrations of their universities and will not be subject to any fee for quarantine.

ACCOUNT NUMBERS:

TC ZİRAAT BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS RECIPIENT NAME: KKTC MALİYE BAKANLIĞI RECIPIENT ADDRESS : KKTC MALİYE BAKANLIĞI LEFKOŞA-TRNC BANK ADDRESS: ŞHT. MUSTAFA AHMET RUSO SOKAK NO:11 KÜÇÜK KAYMAKLI LEFKOŞA TRNC ACCOUNT NUMBERS AND IBAN/UBAN NUMBERS TC ZİRAAT BANK TURKISH LIRA (TL) ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40298710-5001 UBAN: TR290001000860402987105001 USD ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40300032-5001 IBAN: TR470001000860403000325001 EURO ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40298710-5002 IBAN: TR020001000860402987105002 GBP ACCOUNT NUMBER: 40298710-5004 IBAN: TR450001000860402987105004 SWIFT CODE; TCZBTR2A

TRNC MISSIONS ABROAD

Ankara Embassy

huriye.hancerli@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 533 860 8816

Istanbul Consulate

kerem.izmen@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 532 242 7853

Izmir Consulate

almila.tunc@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 533 847 9505

Mersin Consulate

serdar.tayancli@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 541 785 8556

Trabzon Consulate

zalihe.erden@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 532 430 8805

Antalya Consulate

mustafa.beyazbayram@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 505 098 7131

Gaziantep Consulate

gaziantep@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 532 518 1077

London Representative Office

denil.ertug@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+44 740 537 2808

New York Representative Office

newyork@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+1 917 708 2902

Washington Representative Office

washington@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 533 860 4200

Berlin Representative Office

berlin@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+49 176 3174 5624

Budapest Representative Office

defne.devecisabirli@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 533 833 77 30

Rome Representative Office

cimen.keskin@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+ 393 456 23 6952

Brussels Representative Office

brussels@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 533 862 7020

Geneva Representative Office

geneva@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+41 78 884 2934

Strasburg Representative Office

strazbourg@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 533 863 6767

Stockholm Representative Office

stockholm@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 542 862 0919

Helsinki Representative Office

helsinki@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+358 45 643 10 40

Baku Representative Office

baku@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 548 861 2303

Islamabad Representative Office

esma.eroglu@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 548 840 1849

Doha Representative Office

namik.cafer@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+974 5593 4001

Muscat Representative Office

muscat@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+968 9646 8800

Manama Representative Office

umut.koldas@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+973 3909 2765

Abu Dhabi Representative Office

abudhabi@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+97 150 313 2043

Bishkek Representative Office

bishkek@mfa.gov.ct.tr

+90 548 860 9980