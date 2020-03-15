Our dear citizens living abroad; following are the emergency numbers of our Missions abroad which are at your service to answer your questions regarding the measures taken due to Coronavirus pandemic as well as those relating to the country you are in at present. Our diplomats on duty will be answering your questions. If there is no TRNC Mission where you are, please contact our Representative Office in the nearest country.

ANKARA

0532 520 83 99

0538 488 99 86

0535 411 41 31

0538 040 47 71

İSTANBUL

0549 760 90 90

0549 825 71 11

0549 825 71 12

0532 242 78 53

İZMİR

0538 096 16 96

MERSİN

0533 553 57 54

TRABZON

0532 430 88 05

ANTALYA

0505 098 71 31

GAZİANTEP

0532 518 10 77

LONDON

+44 (0) 7495 171 824

+44 (0) 7930 304 221

+44 (0) 7496 685 617

NEW YORK

+ 1 917 912 35 79

WASHINGTON

+ 1 202 710 09 70

BERLIN

+49 176 317 45624

BUDAPEST

+ 36 30 155 94 93

ROME

+393 456 23 6952

BRUSSELS

+32 474 96 93 41

GENEVA

+41 78 884 29 34

STRASBOURG

+33 645 07 79 29

STOCKHOLM

+46 73 716 96 84

HELSINKI

+358 456 43 10 40

BAKU

+994 502 122 396

ISLAMABAD

+92 300 855 2443

DOHA

+974 66 611 976

MUSCAT

+968 9646 88 00

MANAMA

+973 390 92 765

ABU DHABI

+971 50 313 2043

BISHKEK

+996 554 456 786