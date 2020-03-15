Our dear citizens living abroad; following are the emergency numbers of our Missions abroad which are at your service to answer your questions regarding the measures taken due to Coronavirus pandemic as well as those relating to the country you are in at present. Our diplomats on duty will be answering your questions. If there is no TRNC Mission where you are, please contact our Representative Office in the nearest country.
ANKARA
0532 520 83 99
0538 488 99 86
0535 411 41 31
0538 040 47 71
İSTANBUL
0549 760 90 90
0549 825 71 11
0549 825 71 12
0532 242 78 53
İZMİR
0538 096 16 96
MERSİN
0533 553 57 54
TRABZON
0532 430 88 05
ANTALYA
0505 098 71 31
GAZİANTEP
0532 518 10 77
LONDON
+44 (0) 7495 171 824
+44 (0) 7930 304 221
+44 (0) 7496 685 617
NEW YORK
+ 1 917 912 35 79
WASHINGTON
+ 1 202 710 09 70
BERLIN
+49 176 317 45624
BUDAPEST
+ 36 30 155 94 93
ROME
+393 456 23 6952
BRUSSELS
+32 474 96 93 41
GENEVA
+41 78 884 29 34
STRASBOURG
+33 645 07 79 29
STOCKHOLM
+46 73 716 96 84
HELSINKI
+358 456 43 10 40
BAKU
+994 502 122 396
ISLAMABAD
+92 300 855 2443
DOHA
+974 66 611 976
MUSCAT
+968 9646 88 00
MANAMA
+973 390 92 765
ABU DHABI
+971 50 313 2043
BISHKEK
+996 554 456 786