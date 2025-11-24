2nd Tour Operators Forum of ECO held in TRNC

The 2nd Tour Operators Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) was held under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and hosted by the Deputy Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment.

Organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, the ECO Secretariat and the Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, the Forum took place in Girne between 18–22 November 2025.

The official opening ceremony, which focused on concrete opportunities for tourism cooperation within the ECO region, was attended by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Undersecretary Mustafa Lakadamyalı and the Director of Relations with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Ayşen Volkan İnanıroğlu, the Director of Tourism, Promotion and Marketing at the TRNC Ministry of Tourism Mine Emiroğlu, Undersecretary of the Turkish Embassy to Lefkoşa Gökhan Başan, as well as representatives of local tourism agencies.

Nearly 50 tour operators, travel agents and tourism sector executives from Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia participated in the Forum.

In his opening speech, Undersecretary Lakadamyalı highlighted the significance of the tourism sector and stated that the forum would make meaningful contribution to the development of tourism within the ECO region. He also expressed his belief that the event would further strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation between the TRNC and ECO member countries, noting that ECO countries would continue to support efforts to lift the embargoes and isolations imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people, and that unity and solidarity would remin steadfast in international platforms.

The forum aimed to deepen tourism cooperation among ECO member countries, enhance the international visibility of the TRNC, and promote broader recognition of its tourism potential across the region. A series of presentations, workshops, and panels were organised, and opportunities were provided for bilateral meetings between tour operators and local tourism stakeholders.