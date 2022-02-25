Announcement for Our Citizens in Ukraine

It is strongly recommended that our citizens, which are permanently and/or temporarily residing in Ukraine, take all possible measures for their personal safety. The necessary support and guidance will be provided for those who wish to leave the country. By contacting us at the contact numbers below, you are kindly requested to provide us with your name and identity information, the city you are in and a contact number where we can reach you.

The Ministry Call Centre: 05338514006

TRNC Representative Office in Budapest:

+36704291804 veya +36301559493;

+3613010183

Whatsapp Number: 05338665090

This is an important announcement to all our people.