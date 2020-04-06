CIRCULAR III ON RULES TO BE ADHERED TO IN RELATION TO MEASURES ON COVID-19 CURFEW – 5 APRIL 2020

1- Due to the fact that the duration stipulated by the Partial Curfew Decree, which was issued on 22 March 2020 in accordance with Article 2 and relevant articles of Chapter 156, will expire on 5 April 2020 at 23:59, the Council of Ministers has approved and published in the Official Gazette on 4 April 2020 a new “Partial Curfew Decree”. According to the new decree, the partial curfew will take effect on 6 April 2020 at 00:00 and will remain in effect until 10 April 2020 at 23:59. According to this decree, for a period of 5 days, it is prohibited to travel between districts.

2- The full curfew which applies to the dates between 31 March 2020 and 10 April 2020 (both dates included) from 21:00 until 06:00 will remain in effect.

3- Private and public sectors and their workers who have been deemed to provide necessary and essential services in ways and within working hours specified by previous Council of Ministers decisions are exempt from the restrictions stipulated by this decree. Those workers who are required to work at night (21.00 – 06.00) will also be exempt from these restrictions during their working hours. Procedures and rules regarding work permission/directive slips remain as specified in previous circulars. (See: Ministry of Interior circulars dated 23 March 2020 and 31 March 2020)

4- Private and public sector workers, permitted to work by the Council of Ministers, who live and work in different districts and/or who are required to travel between districts for the purposes of product distribution, procurement etc, may do so provided that this is specified on their work permission/directive slips.

5- It is mandatory to obtain permission from the relevant district office and/or police authority by those who are required to travel between districts for reasons (such as health) other than those specified in article 4 above.

6- Persons other than those who are exempt may only leave their homes for goods and services provided by public/private institutions which are permitted to be open. They must meet their needs from venues that are closest to their places of residence within the borders of their district.

7- The above-mentioned restrictions also apply to Lapta, Karşıyaka and Alsancak regions, which will, in addition, have police checks at the entrance to and departure from these regions.

8- Only one family member will be permitted to visit once a day (outside of the hours 21.00 – 06.00) our citizens who have come to the country from abroad and who are currently in quarantine at one of the observation centres as required by the Council of Ministers, provided that they obtain permission to do so and regardless of which district they are in. They will be able to leave basic necessity items in line with the conditions to be determined by the relevant authorities and health officials of the centres.

9- The present circular should be read together with those published by the Ministry of Interior on 23 March 2020 and 31 March 2020, to the extent that they are not in contradiction with the current circular.

Please be kindly informed.