DECISIONS ON MEASURES REGARDING THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)- IV

The Council of Ministers has taken the following decision to implement additional measures regarding the Coronvirus (COVID-19):

(As of 2:00 AM on 14 March 2020 and until 1 April 2020, only TRNC citizens and persons with legal residency in our country will be able to enter the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus through land and sea ports, as well as Ercan airport. Entry of all other persons who are not in these categories are suspended until 1 April 2020.)

In addition:

1- Considering that our universities and businesses will be closed until 27 March 2020 and taking into account the data shared by the World Health Organisation, in accordance with Council of Ministers decision No. E.T(K-I)438-2020, dated 12 March 2020, in addition to the ban on travellers from China, South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Greece, the USA, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Hong Kong, Belgium, Singapore, Austria, Qatar and Bahrain, citizens of and visitors coming from the below-mentioned countries will also be banned from entering the TRNC as of 16 March 2020 at 8:00 PM, regardless of whether they have legal immigration permits. This ban does not apply to TRNC citizens and will remain in place until 1 April 2020.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Congo, Central African Republic, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, Mauritania, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Jordan, Lebanon.

2- Moreover, particularly TRNC citizens who are currently in the United Kingdom are called upon to refrain from leaving the UK and travelling to the TRNC unless absolutely crucial to do so.

3- It has been decided to convene a coordination council as regards the ongoing quarantine at Salamis Hotel. Subsequently, measures taken up until now and measures that will be taken moving forward in terms of health, hygiene and food will be shared with the public.

4- There has been a decrease in the volume of shoppers at supermarkets allowing us to believe that we have entered a period of normalization as regards supermarkets. On the other hand, the hot and cold food sales points within the supermarkets will be closed as of 8:00 AM on 16 March 2020. Flour-based food production points within the markets will continue to operate.

5- Those who are required to but fail to comply with the mandatory 14-day home isolation/monitoring rule will be detained by police authorities and taken to and held at observation centres in line with Law on Communicable Diseases (45/2018).

6- It has been decided to replace Article 5 of the Council of Ministers decision no. E.T(K-I)443-2020, dated 14 March 2020, with the following new Article:

With a view to continuing imports to our country and providing supplies to markets, trucks containing imported goods from abroad will remain at Famagusta and Kyrenia ports and their containers will be towed and directed to inland depots. Requests of airline personnel to stay in our country overnight will be assessed after taking the necessary health measures.

7- Accountants/Controllers who work closely with the Department of Income and Taxation of the Ministry of Finance, as well as delivery companies and customs commissions which conduct customs transactions will continue to function.