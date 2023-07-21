Ertuğruloğlu and Fidan sign consular agreement

An agreement between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Türkiye, which envisages the provision of consular assistance to TRNC citizens, was signed yesterday in Lefkoşa by Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the TRNC yesterday, the Agreement on the Provision of Consular Services to the Citizens of the TRNC was also signed.

The agreement, signed by Ertuğruloğlu and Fidan, aims to provide consular assistance to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus citizens travelling to or residing in third countries where the TRNC does not have a representative office.