Ertuğruloğlu attends 5th Meeting of OTS Energy Ministers

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu attended the 5th Meeting of the Ministers in Charge of Energy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held at the Dolmabahçe Working Office in İstanbul, hosted by Türkiye.

Calling the Greek Cypriot side to adopt an approach based on dialogue and cooperation between the two States on the island, rather than taking unilateral steps that escalate tension during the sensitive period in the Eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu stressed that such an approach is essential for regional stability.

Addressing the meeting, where energy cooperation among of Turkic states was discussed, Minister Ertuğruloğlu said: “The “Green Energy Corridor” project, developed with the vision of the Caspian Sea being a bridge that unites the Turkic World rather than separating it, was handled as a priority.

In his remarks, Ertuğruloğlu stated that the increasingly deepening cooperation in the energy sector under the OTS umbrella adds strength and dynamism to the common vision of the Turkic World.

He also noted that although the TRNC is a small island state, it holds significant potential for the Turkic World in terms of the opportunities it offers in the field of energy.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Ilyas Bakytzhan, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaybek Ibrayev, Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, as well as observer countries, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto were present at the meeting.

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by İstanbul Consul General Zalihe Mendeli, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Energy Tuğşad Tülbentçi, and other officials.