Ertuğruloğlu receives EU Harmonisation Committee of GNAT

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu received a delegation from the European Union (EU) Harmonisation Committee of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT).

Minister Ertuğruloğlu emphasised that the EU, which continues to make mistakes on the Cyprus issue, is acting as the spokesperson for the Greek Cypriots.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, briefed the GNAT delegation on the Cyprus issue and responded their questions. He stated: “We are always pleased and proud to welcome visitors from Türkiye. Their presence reinforces the message that we are not alone. Our stance and our struggle remains steadfast.”

He stressed that the EU’s mistakes regarding Cyprus issue cannot be overlooked, adding: “We do not acknowledge either the status of the “Republic of Cyprus” or its EU membership based on this status.”

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu further stated: “A viable solution in Cyprus lies in the existence of two sovereign equal states. We support the establishment of good neighbourly relations between the two states, if possible.”