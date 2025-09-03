Ertuğruloğlu receives TRNC Taekwondo Team

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received Eyüp Zafer Gökbilen, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Taekwondo Federation along with national athletes and their coaches.

The TRNC national taekwondo team, recently achieved outstanding success at the GTF World Championships in Scotland, claiming a total of 41 medals – 19 gold, 13 silver and 9 bronze – and finishing second overall.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu congratulated the athletes and their coaches, expressing pride in their accomplishments and in their efforts to raise the TRNC flag on the international stage. He wished them continued success in future competitions.