Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu attends “Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended and delivered a speech at the “Forum on Combating Disinformation” held in Ankara on 18-19 December 2025.

Addressing the forum, Ertuğruloğlu stated that Turkish Cypriots are frequently portrayed by one-sided and distorted narratives in the international media. He noted that “Disinformation leads to planned falsification of the truths about the island and to human rights violations.”

“Greater visibility of the TRNC in regional and international media and information platforms, particularly within Turkic states, is a matter of acknowledging its rightful place,” said Ertuğruloğlu. He stressed that the firm stance demonstrated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan along with the solidarity of the Turkic states has reassured Turkish Cypriots that they are not alone.

Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that the media constitutes strategic platform for defending the sovereignty and identity of Turkish Cypriots.

Reminding that Bayrak Radio has long served as the voice of honour, determination and will of existence for Turkish Cypriots, Ertuğruloğlu stated that BRT, TRNC Public Information Office and Turkish News Agency are currently maintaining that mission. “Turkish Cypriots have held onto their rightful cause and have not given up their legitimate rights despite inhumane isolation and embargoes,” he noted.

Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that a two-state model based on sovereign equality and equal international status is the only way to secure a just, permanent and sustainable solution for the island.

“It is essential for the international community to accept the current reality and the existence of two equally sovereign states on the island in order to establish stability and security not only for Cyprus but for the whole region,” said Ertuğruloğlu.

Ertuğruloğlu also drew attention to the systematic and unfair restrictions imposed on Turkish Cypriots to access to international sports, cultural, academic and trade platforms.

He concluded by noting that Turkish Cypriots are often presented through deliberate, one-sided and distorted narratives in international media instead of being represented by their own voice and will, or are at times intentionally made invisible.