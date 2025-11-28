Lakadamyalı Attends 12th Meeting of OTS Working Group on Media and Information

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mustafa Lakadamyalı, attended the 7th Meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and also the 12th Meeting of the Working Group on Media and Information, took place on 27th November in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Lakadamyalı delivered a speech at the session themed “Resilient and Preventive Measures Against the Increasing Global Information Threats in the Modern Era: the Example of the Media Ecosystem of Turkic States” within the framework of the 12th Meeting of the Working Group on Media and Information.

Undersecretary Lakadamyalı was accompanied by Third Secretary Görkem Reis and Public Information Officer Mert Efekan.