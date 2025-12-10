Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets with Bayraktar 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, who was in İstanbul to attend the 5th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Energy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) met with Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye, and his delegation.

During the meeting held at the Working Office in Dolmabahçe Palace, issues of strategic importance such as the energy equation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the island’s supply security were discussed.

The Minister was accompanied by the TRNC Consul General in İstanbul Zalihe Mendeli, Undersecretary of the TRNC Ministry of Economy and Energy Tuğşad Tülbentçi, TRNC Consul in İstanbul Defne Deveci Sabırlı and Third Secretary Batuhan Beyatlı.