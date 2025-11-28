Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets with TÜRKPA Secretary General Hasan and Turkish Ambassador Akgün

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, who was in Baku to attend the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), met with Ambassador Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURKPA) and exchanged views on our country’s representation in TÜRKPA at its headquarters.

As part of his official contacts in Baku, Minister Ertuğruloğlu also paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy of Türkiye, where he held talks with Turkish Ambassador to Baku, Prof. Dr. Birol Akgün.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan–TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Cavanşir Fevziyev hosted a dinner in honor of Minister Ertuğruloğlu, which was attended by Azerbaijani parliamentarians.

The Minister was accompanied by the Undersecretary of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı, TRNC Representative to Baku Ambassador Ufuk Turganer, Third Secretary Görkem Reis, and Public Information Officer Mert Efekan.