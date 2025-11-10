Regarding Norway’s Decision to Permit Arms Sales to the Greek Cypriot Administration.

The developments concerning reports that Norway has lifted its arms sales ban on the Greek Cypriot Administration of southern Cyprus (GCA) is being closely followed by our Ministry. The TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also make necessary representations on the issue.

Under a regulation adopted by the Norwegian Parliament in 1959, the sale of arms to countries experiencing conflict or facing the risk of internal unrest was prohibited. Therefore, until recently, Norway had not issued export licenses for military-purpose defence products or dual-use materials destined for the GCA.

However, it has been reported that, on 7 November 2025, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide personally informed Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides of the decision to lift the aforementioned ban on behalf of the Norwegian Government. This decision, which runs counter to Norway’s long-standing peace-oriented foreign policy, has been met with regret by our side. It is an undeniable reality that, within the framework of the GCA’s ongoing and accelerating armament efforts, any new arms they will add to their arsenal will inevitably be directed against the Turkish Cypriot People and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The Norwegian Government’s decision, which enables the armament of the Greek Cypriot side, is of a nature that seriously undermines the already fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean and falls far short of contributing to the stability and security of the region. Undoubtedly, lasting peace on the Island can only be achieved through the recognition of the equal rights of both Peoples and the establishment of an atmosphere of mutual trust. Such unilateral decisions make achieving that goal more difficult and put the current situation at risk.

In this context, while maintaining our firm commitment to the preservation of peace and stability in the region, we wish to emphasize that we will continue to closely monitor all developments that may threaten the security of the Turkish Cypriot People, and that we will not hesitate to take all necessary measures, in close cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye, to ensure their safety.

In light of these realities, we call upon the Norwegian Government to adopt an approach that is consistent with the facts on the ground in the island of Cyprus, conducive to regional peace and stability, and to refrain from actions that may encourage the Greek Cypriot side’s provocative stance or contribute to its armament tendencies.