Regarding the Admission of Our Country as an Observer Member to the Turkic Academy at the Informal Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States

We are pleased to announce that at the Informal Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States, held on 21 May 2025 in Budapest, Hungary, our country has been admitted as an Observer Member to the Turkic Academy. This significant development reflects the further institutional strengthening of our centuries-old historical and cultural ties with the Turkic world and stands as a tangible and meaningful outcome of the diplomatic efforts meticulously carried out by our Ministry over a considerable period.

The Budapest Declaration, adopted by the Heads of State during the Summit, explicitly reaffirms that our people are an inseparable part of the Turkic World and strongly expresses solidarity with respect to our inherent and equal rights. The clear references made in the Declaration demonstrate the collective will of the Turkic World towards unity and solidarity, while also conveying a strong and unambiguous message to the international community regarding this shared stance.

Moreover, the firm and unequivocal emphasis by H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Motherland Türkiye, in his address at the Summit, on the fact that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an integral part of the Turkic World, and his articulation of our expectation for full membership to the Organisation, has been a source of great satisfaction and strength for us. Similarly, the remarks made by H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Motherland Türkiye, during the Meeting of Foreign Ministers, highlighting the unjust and inhumane isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and calling upon the Turkic World to act in solidarity in this regard, constitute a highly meaningful and valuable stance from our perspective.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all esteemed leaders of the fraternal Turkic States, in particular to H.E. President Erdoğan of Motherland Türkiye, for their unwavering support throughout this process. We hereby make known that notwithstanding the attempts of the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo, in collaboration with the European Union, to undermine our efforts, we remain resolute in our commitment to building a shared future with the Turkic World.