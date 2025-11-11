The Ministry has deemed it necessary to inform the public regarding the buffer zone violation that occurred on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

On the morning of 8 November 2025, it was detected that three Greek Cypriot citizens, while engaged in agricultural activities, violated the buffer zone and entered the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). In response, our security forces proceeded to the area by vehicle and issued the necessary warnings through the use of horns and whistles. Subsequently, the Greek Cypriot farmers returned to the buffer zone. Thereafter, the UN also arrived at the scene, and following discussions, the Greek Cypriot farmers left the area.

As is well known, the conditions under which agricultural activity may be conducted within the buffer zone were determined within the framework of an agreement reached in 1988 between the UNFICYP and our authorities (1988 Agreement). The 1988 Agreement clearly defines the areas where both Turkish and Greek Cypriot farmers may engage in agricultural activities within the buffer zone. The purpose of this arrangement is to promote the use of the buffer zone for civilian purposes as much as possible while preventing potential disputes between the two sides.

However, as we have witnessed on numerous previous occasions, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) is once again attempting to gain an advantage within the buffer zone and to escalate tensions by exploiting agricultural activities. We reiterate that such actions are unacceptable and call upon the UNFICYP to refrain from allowing these arbitrary practices, to perform its duties effectively and to adhere to the 1988 Agreement to which it is a party.

On this occasion, we reaffirm that the TRNC will continue to act in line with the existing agreement and will take the necessary measures against the Greek Cypriot side’s provocative actions that disrupt the status quo.

We also call on the GCA to abandon its policy of provocation and to refrain from actions that would undermine the atmosphere of peace on the island.