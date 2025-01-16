Regarding the decision of the United States to directly sell arms to the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus

The United States of America issued a Presidential Determination on 15 January 2025, declaring the eligibility of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus to receive defence articles and defence services under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Arms Export Control Act.

In 2022, the United States announced that it would fully lift the arms sales restrictions it had imposed on the Greek Cypriot side since 1987. Since then, this decision has been renewed annually.

Within the framework of the aforementioned Acts, the Greek Cypriot side will be able to benefit from other programs linked to the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Excess Defence Articles (EDA) program, which entails eligibility to participate in a program that allows the purchase of new military ammunition and equipment.

The statement by the White House that this decision will allegedly contribute to “world peace”, is tragicomic in the most diplomatic terms.

The Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus claims that it is the “victim” on the island and is responding to a security threat in order to justify the recent escalation in its defence and military armament activities. However, it should not be forgotten that it was the Greek Cypriot side that turned Cyprus into a blood bath between 1963 and 1974. Despite the international community’s efforts to downplay these atrocities by labelling them as “inter-communal conflicts,” the suffering experienced by the Turkish Cypriot people remains deeply ingrained in their collective memory.

The Cyprus Peace Operation conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 1974 ended the bloodshed on the island and they remain the only guarantee of peace and stability in the region today. Therefore, the Greek Cypriot side’s claim of a security threat on the island is far from convincing.

In the aftermath of the present determination by the U.S. Presidency, it is evident that the Greek Cypriot administration will persist in its arms race, as if in preparation for war.

It is deeply regrettable that our repeated warnings to all relevant parties about the potential dangers posed by the Greek Cypriot side’s recent bilateral military cooperation activities have gone unheeded, both on the island and in the region.

We once again urge the countries that support the Greek Cypriot side’s warmongering to consider the consequences of their actions and act responsibly. Disrupting the delicate balance on the island and in the region will serve no one’s interests.

There should be no doubt that, alongside the Republic of Türkiye, we will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the security of the Turkish Cypriot people while closely monitoring these concerning developments.