The decision taken by the European Union (EU) General Affairs Council and the following statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, are rejected by us, in toto.

The sole purpose of the decisions taken by the European Union is to please the Greek Cypriot administration. The Greek Cypriot administration was accepted as a member of the EU at the expense of breaching EU’s own rules in order to please Germany who aspired for the enlargement of the EU against the Copenhagen criteria. Moreover, the Greek Cypriot side became a member of the EU to prevent veto of Greece.

It should be remembered that the European Union and especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot side are the main actors of continuation of the status quo on the island.

It is obvious that the Greek Cypriot side and its supporters fall short of properly analysing the developments on the island and in the region. Past experience regarding negotiations on the Cyprus issue proves that negotiations keep the Turkish Cypriot people as hostages of an inconclusive process, as well as perpetuating the status quo, which is against the interests of our people.

The status quo, which provides a comfort zone for the Greek Cypriot side cannot be addressed with the relevant Security Council Resolutions. It is amply clear that these Resolutions are far behind the changing conditions. Therefore, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has set out a new vision, supported by the Republic of Türkiye, based on sovereign equality of the peoples on the island. This is a constructive and realistic proposal which is in line with the changing conditions.

Statement by the Greek Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ioannis Kasoulides that “recognition of our sovereign equality is a precondition” demonstrates the fact that the Greek Cypriot side still cannot comprehend the position of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

We deem it necessary to underline that our policy regarding the recognition of our sovereign equality is an issue of principle and is a matter that entails recognition of our inherent rights.