Regarding the legal proceedings against TRNC citizen Behdad Jafari

With regard to the legal proceedings before the French judiciary concerning TRNC citizen Mr. Behdad Jafari, the competent Court of Appeal (Aix-en-Provence) had, in December 2025, rejected the execution of the European Arrest Warrant requesting Jafari’s extradition on various property-related charges.

As of yesterday (21 January), the French Court of Cassation has dismissed the appeal filed by the Public Prosecutor against this decision. Consequently, the ruling of the competent Court of Appeal has become final and constitutes a precedent.

This decision of the French judiciary marks a significant setback to the Greek Cypriot Administration’s attempts to instrumentalise the European Arrest Warrant for its own political ambitions.

Exploiting its EU membership to further its political position, the Greek Cypriot Administration resorts to all sorts of ill-intentioned methods aimed at targeting the Turkish Cypriot people and the economy of the TRNC.

This time, the Greek Cypriot Administration resorted to politicizing and exploiting legal mechanisms through the issuance of European Arrest Warrants against Turkish Cypriot businesspersons.

The decision of the French Court, in the case regarding Mr. Jafari, clearly demonstrates that the policy pursued by the Greek Cypriot Administration, aimed at exerting Europe-wide intimidation and pressure on the Turkish Cypriot people is unacceptable.

This further demonstrates that the Immovable Property Commission (IPC), which is recognized by the European Court of Human Rights as an effective domestic remedy, constitutes the sole legitimate avenue for the examination of property-related claims. Nonetheless, by hindering its own citizens from lodging applications with the IPC, the Greek Cypriot Administration victimizes its own citizens and prevents the proper functioning of the law.

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with all relevant state institutions, continues to closely monitor all similar developments, as it did with the legal process concerning Mr. Jafari, and diligently pursues its diplomatic efforts to protect the rights and interests of our people.

The Turkish Cypriot people will continue to stand against all unjust and unlawful attacks at every level.