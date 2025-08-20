Regarding the remarks made by the Spokesperson of the European Union

The remarks made by the Spokesperson of the European Union regarding the ongoing judicial proceedings in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) concerning five citizens of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) constitute yet another example of the European Union’s one-sided and biased stance on the Cyprus issue.

As stated in our Ministry’s statement dated 14 August 2025, the proceedings in question are being carried out in full compliance with the principles of the independence of judiciary and the rule of law, which are enshrined in our Constitution. TRNC is a democratic State governed by the rule of law, where both our citizens and foreigners residing within our borders are treated on a par and fully enjoy the right to a fair trial. In this regard, we strongly condemn the inappropriate and disrespectful language employed by the EU Spokesperson, which is clearly intended to interfere with our independent judiciary.

With this statement, the EU Spokesperson has attempted to conceal the fact that it is, in fact, the Greek Cypriot side that persistently exploits the property issue in Cyprus for political purposes. As is well known, although a mechanism recognised by the European Court of Human Rights as an effective domestic remedy, namely the Immovable Property Commission, exists, the Greek Cypriot side uses individual lawsuits as a political tool in a systematic and organised manner.

In the said statement, by referring to the outdated and obsolete resolutions of the United Nations Security Council as well as to the European Union acquis, which cannot be implemented in Cyprus, the EU Spokesperson essentially encourages the intransigent stance of the Greek Cypriot side and persistently ignores the fact that an agreement in Cyprus can only be possible on the basis of the realities of the island, namely between the two peoples and two sovereign equal States.

We once again strongly condemn the disrespectful and out-of-line remarks targeting our State and our judiciary, and call upon the European Union to immediately put an end to such biased approaches and refrain from becoming an instrument of Greek Cypriot propaganda.