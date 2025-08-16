Regarding the resignation of Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom Afzal Khan

We have learned with regret that Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom Afzal Khan has resigned from his post as the UK Trade Envoy to Türkiye, following the intense pressure he faced after his recent visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

This development represents yet another manifestation of the isolation policy pursued by the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) against the Turkish Cypriot people, a policy devoid of any legal or moral basis. It once again reveals the extent to which this distorted mentality has reached and that the Greek Cypriot side cannot even tolerate the Turkish Cypriot people explaining their views to the international community.

Such incidents not only expose the long-standing real intentions of the Greek Cypriot side against the Turkish Cypriot people, but also confirm our policy, grounded in our statehood and sovereignty, we pursue against this mentality.

The well-known hostile stance of the GCA in fact further strengthens our determination for the TRNC to achieve its rightful place within the international community in the shortest possible time and motivates us in the ongoing efforts we undertake in this regard with the full support of Motherland Türkiye.

In light of these latest developments, we call upon the international community, whose persistent counterproductive policies have enabled the Greek Cypriot side to maintain the unlawful and immoral isolation of the Turkish Cypriot people, to abandon this stance without further delay, rather than being complicit in the unlawful and immoral isolation policy. The international community must act without further delay on the basis of the reality that two peoples and two sovereign equal states exist on the island.