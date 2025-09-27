Regarding the unauthorized activities of the Norwegian flagged vessel “Ramform Hyperion”

The Norwegian flagged vessel “Ramform Hyperion” has been conducting unauthorized activities on the continental shelf to the south of the Island of Cyprus, within areas which the Turkish Cypriot people has equal rights, as well as within hydrocarbon licence blocks granted to the Turkish Petroleum Company (TPAO) by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

We protest the vessel’s activities, which is being conducted without the consent of the TRNC, and the NAVTEX messages issued by the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus regarding the said activities.

We expect that the vessel immediately cease these unauthorized activities and leave the continental shelf of the Island of Cyprus. Taking this opportunity, we remind that the foreign flagged vessels need to obtain the consent of the TRNC for activities to be conducted in the maritime jurisdiction areas of the TRNC.

It is a fact that the Turkish Cypriot people, who are the co-owners of the Island, are the co-owners of the waters around the Island as well. Therefore, the Turkish Cypriot people has equal rights and say over all the steps to be taken in and around the Island. The Greek Cypriot Administration, who represents only the Greek Cypriot people, has no authority to take any unilateral steps on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people.

The Greek Cypriot Administration, which attempts to continue to violate the equal rights of Turkish Cypriot people in and around the Island, has once again proven through its unilateral activities that it opts escalation of tension on the Island and in the Eastern Mediterranean region rather than cooperation, despite all our constructive proposals so far.