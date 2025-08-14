Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the statement made on 14 August 2025 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA)

The statement made on 14 August 2025 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) regarding the ongoing judicial process in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) involving five GCA citizens contains allegations that contradict legal facts and intended to mislead public opinion.

First and foremost, we categorically reject the baseless allegations in the said statement concerning Motherland Türkiye, which are devoid of historical and legal facts. We remind the public that the only occupation on the island is the usurpation of the 1960 partnership state by the GCA and its transformation into a Greek Cypriot state.

Furthermore, contrary to what is claimed in the aforementioned statement, the sole competent authority within our borders is the TRNC authorities. The legal cases in question are being carried out in full accordance with the principles of the independence of judiciary and the rule of law, which are enshrined in the TRNC Constitution. The TRNC is a democratic state governed by the rule of law, where the constitution guarantees equal treatment and the right to a fair trial for both its citizens and all foreigners within its borders.

The allegation in the GCA’s statement that the cases heard in TRNC courts aim to target Greek Cypriots who have applied to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) is also entirely unfounded. In fact, it is the GCA, driven by political motives, that openly adopts obstructive policies and rhetoric towards the IPC, which is recognised by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) as an effective domestic remedy. Indeed, the most explicit evidence of this is the fact that despite the existence of an effective domestic remedy such as the IPC, the GCA, in a systematic and organised manner, attempts to exploit individual legal cases as a political tool. For this reason, the GCA is not entitled to make any comment whatsoever on this matter.

Accordingly, we urge the GCA, which has a track record of politicising legal matters and, thus, is in no position to give advice to the TRNC, to refrain from such misleading and politically motivated futile attempts to interfere with the independent judicial processes ongoing in our country.