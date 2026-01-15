TRNC at Turkic Week in Vienna

Turkic Week was held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, from 12 to 14 January 2026 with the aim of promoting the cultural heritage of the Turkic World and strengthening its global engagement.

The opening ceremony took place at the United Nations Office at Vienna. The program continued with a series of events and meetings that brought together representatives of international organizations based in Vienna, diplomatic missions of the Member and Observer States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as well as representatives of the Turkic diaspora.

Within the framework of Turkic Week, the 3rd Diaspora Capacity Building Training Program was also organized on 14 January 2026, with the participation of senior representatives of official diaspora institutions and diaspora civil society organizations of the OTS Member and Observer States.

The program was attended by Yasemin Uludağ, Umut Cihanlı, and Altar Aral Turhan who delivered speeches on behalf of the European Union Federation of Turkish Cypriot Students while Doğuş Ertoprak addressed the participants representing the Turkish Cypriot Students Union.

Turkic Week concluded with a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Vienna during which State Artist Rüya Taner presented a piano recital to the participants.

Throughout the meetings and events held within the scope of Turkic Week, the TRNC was represented by the TRNC Representative to Budapest Çağrı Kalfaoğlu and Third Secretary Batuhan Beyatlı.