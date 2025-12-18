TRNC represented at 26th Session of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of OIC

The 26th Regular Session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held under the theme “Youth Development in OIC Member States: Challenges and Opportunities from a Human Rights Perspective” took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 14 to 18 December 2025. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was represented at the session by Ayşen Volkan İnanıroğlu, Director of OIC Relations of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addressing at the opening session on 14 December, İnanıroğlu stated that TRNC protects fundamental human rights and the rule of law in line with international standards.

She noted that the protection of young people is enshrined as a fundamental human right in Article 60 of the TRNC Constitution.

In her remarks, she also emphasised that the international community must acknowledge the reality of the island where two states exist with sovereign equality and equal international status.

Director/Representative İnanıroğlu was accompanied by Third Secretary Begüm Tuncalı.