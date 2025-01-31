Regarding the UN Security Council’s Resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2771 (2025) on the extension of the mandate of the United Nations Peace Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) until 31 January 2026, for a period of one year, has been adopted on 31 January 2025.

It should not be forgotten that the main factor enabling UNFICYP to operate within the borders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is the good-willed cooperation of our authorities, despite our objections to the relevant Security Council Resolutions. Yet again, the Security Council has repeated the mistake of extending the mandate of UNFICYP without seeking the consent of the Turkish Cypriot side. The reference to the consent obtained from the so-called “Government of Cyprus” for the extension of UNFICYP’s mandate is unacceptable. We strongly reject this approach, which disregards the will and existence of the Turkish Cypriot side. Sovereignty in the North of Cyprus belongs to the Turkish Cypriot people and their State, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Thus, it is crucial that UNFICYP carry out its activities in our country on a legitimate basis.

The presence of UNFICYP, established by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 186, dated 4 March 1964, has reached its 61st year. Unfortunately, during this time, UNFICYP has not only failed to fulfill its basic duties of treating both sides on the island equally and finding fair solutions to disputes, but has also become the guardian of an unsustainable status quo.

In fact, the Security Council’s failure to explicitly acknowledge in its Resolution that there is no common ground between the two sides—despite this being clearly stated by the UN Secretary General after the informal dinner on October 15, 2024, and in his reports—serves as a clear indication that the UN is prioritizing the interests of the Greek Cypriot side. It is regrettable that references to the outdated “bi-communal, bi-zonal federation” model are still maintained. Imposing a model that is incompatible with reality and has repeatedly failed is a significant disrespect to the will of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Currently, the only viable solution for the island hinges on the establishment of good neighborly relations, founded on the principles of sovereign equality and equal international status of the two existing States. To foster lasting cooperation and stability on the island, it is essential for the members of the UN Security Council to reassess their outdated Resolutions and adopt a new approach, recognizing the existence of two distinct peoples and States on the island.

Unfortunately, the Resolution does not accurately reflect the recent developments on the ground. It overlooks the recent military activities and partnerships the Greek Cypriot side has been engaging in, as if in preparation for conflict and at the cost of disrupting the delicate balances on the island and in our region. It also fails, as usual, to reflect the severity of the Greek Cypriot side’s violations of the buffer zone. Moreover, the fact that the Resolution makes only an indirect reference to the aggressive behaviour of the Greek Cypriot police towards UNFICYP personnel and their mistreatment of refugees stuck in the buffer zone during the reporting period, while on the other hand making a direct reference to the 2023 incident in Pile due to pressure from the Greek Cypriot side, is a blatant indication of the unequal treatment of the two sides.

We would like to emphasize once again that we do not accept the decisions of the United Nations Security Council that extend the mandate of UNFICYP due to their illegitimate recognition of the Greek Cypriot side as a “state”.