TRNC represented at OTS Meeting

On March 12, 2025, the 5th Meeting of the Coordination Committee of Turkic Cooperation Organizations (OTS) was held in the premises of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in İstanbul.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Ministers of the member states, Ambassadors of the observer states Hungary and Turkmenistan to Türkiye, the Secretary Generals of TURKPA and TURKSOY, the President of the Turkic Academy, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the Senior Adviser of the Turkic Investment Fund. The meeting was chaired by the OTS Secretary General, Ambassador Kubanchbek Ömüraliyev.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was represented by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı and Third Secretary of the Ministry Batuhan Beyatlı as an observer member.

Further strengthening of the cooperation mechanism in the Turkic world, joint projects and upcoming activities were discussed at the meeting.