Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “The existence and sovereignty of the TRNC are non-negotiable matters”

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu stated that the existence and sovereignty of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are non-negotiable matters and emphasized that their sensitivity on this issue remains unchanged.

Ertuğruloğlu met with members of the Turkish press in Washington within the scope of his US contacts and evaluated the issues on the agenda.

The Minister noted that President Ersin Tatar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, where the main topics related to Cyprus were discussed.